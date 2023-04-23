Jet2 (LON:JET2) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.56) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

JET2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,970 ($24.38) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,600 ($19.80) to GBX 1,850 ($22.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,284 ($15.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,605.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.32. Jet2 has a 12 month low of GBX 637.40 ($7.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,394.50 ($17.26). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,291.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

