Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,640,000 after buying an additional 1,072,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

JNJ stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.