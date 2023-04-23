JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 935,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

JAGG stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

