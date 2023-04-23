JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $71,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

