JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,697,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after buying an additional 39,498 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 422,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,618,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 278,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.