JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

