JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

