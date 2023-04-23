JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) to Neutral

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WDS stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDS. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,445,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,188,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

