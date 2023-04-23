Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 844 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 410,704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.