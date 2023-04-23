Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 0.9 %

STE opened at $187.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.37. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $245.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.