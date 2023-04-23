Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $151.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.11.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

