Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,620 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

