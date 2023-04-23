Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.42.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $323.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.91 and its 200-day moving average is $264.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $333.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

