Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 182 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $541.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $553.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.