Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 22,956 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

