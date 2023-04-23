Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

