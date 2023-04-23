Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,171,197,000 after acquiring an additional 995,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,805 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102,968 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

