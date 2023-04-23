Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

KAPR stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.