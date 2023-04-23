Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 241.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 365,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,489,000 after acquiring an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $218.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day moving average of $227.76. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

