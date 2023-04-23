Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

