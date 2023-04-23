Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after buying an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,422,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $140.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

