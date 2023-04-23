Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY opened at $72.76 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

