Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Up 1.7 %

Wolfspeed stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.