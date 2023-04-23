Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

