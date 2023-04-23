Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 160.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,597,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,550,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $303.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

