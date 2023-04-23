Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

