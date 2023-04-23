Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,947,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,845,000 after purchasing an additional 609,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,304 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

