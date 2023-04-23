Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,495,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after buying an additional 651,792 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 214,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,641,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

