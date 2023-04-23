Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,213 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

