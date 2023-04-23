Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,401 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $74.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

