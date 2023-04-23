Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $105.78 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

