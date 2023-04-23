Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,124 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

Shares of FOCT opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $290.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.