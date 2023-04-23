Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,268,065,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $133.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.89. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

