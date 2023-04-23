Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 394,501 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 394,501 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.27 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

