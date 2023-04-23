Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 828 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,067,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after purchasing an additional 172,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $764.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $737.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $772.01. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

