Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 868 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in United Rentals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.62.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $372.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.11 and a 200-day moving average of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.