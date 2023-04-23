Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5,323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $129,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $180,000.

Shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

