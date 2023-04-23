Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 31,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,666,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 197,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average of $166.96.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

