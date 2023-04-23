Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NYSE MDU opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

