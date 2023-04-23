Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 3,452 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

