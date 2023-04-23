Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 7,896 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SPR stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $45.95.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.