Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $29,624,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 584.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 991,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 929,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 2.7 %

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.93. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

