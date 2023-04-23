Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,124 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,845,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

