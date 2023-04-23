Keybank National Association OH Buys New Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ABB by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in ABB by 62.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ABB Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.