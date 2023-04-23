Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 3,626 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,794.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,770 shares of company stock worth $834,096. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $67.33 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $151.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,363.94%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

