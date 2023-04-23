Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 5,942 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

