Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 9,307 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
SNDX opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,539.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,522 shares of company stock worth $4,451,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
