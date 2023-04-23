Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 9,307 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

SNDX opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,539.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,522 shares of company stock worth $4,451,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.