Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.