Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $131.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $140.53.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. FBN Securities cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

