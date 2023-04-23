Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7 %

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Shares of ON opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

